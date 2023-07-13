In view of the rising water levels of Yamuna Rover, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory on the restrictions and regulation of vehicular movement in the national capital. Massive traffic snarl and slow movement of traffic were seen in various parts of the national capital after the Delhi traffic police issued a traffic diversion. Huge traffic jams were seen in Sarai Kale Khan area, Wazirabad, and Shastri Park among other areas of Delhi. Multiple videos of traffic jams in various parts of the national capitals have gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the closure of Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants. Delhi Flood Videos: Ring Road, GT Karnal Road and Several Low-Lying Areas Flooded as River Yamuna Overflows Following Incessant Rainfall, Vehicular Traffic Affected.

Massive Traffic Snarl Seen in Sarai Kale Khan Area

Low-Lying Areas of Wazirabad Face Flooding

Heavy Traffic Congestion Around Shastri Park Area

Delhi Traffic Alert

