In view of the rising water levels of Yamuna Rover, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory on the restrictions and regulation of vehicular movement in the national capital. Massive traffic snarl and slow movement of traffic were seen in various parts of the national capital after the Delhi traffic police issued a traffic diversion. Huge traffic jams were seen in Sarai Kale Khan area, Wazirabad, and Shastri Park among other areas of Delhi. Multiple videos of traffic jams in various parts of the national capitals have gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the closure of Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants. Delhi Flood Videos: Ring Road, GT Karnal Road and Several Low-Lying Areas Flooded as River Yamuna Overflows Following Incessant Rainfall, Vehicular Traffic Affected.

Massive Traffic Snarl Seen in Sarai Kale Khan Area

#WATCH | Delhi | Massive traffic snarl seen in Sarai Kale Khan area today, due to traffic diversion following waterlogging in different parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/VQdNw4noDQ — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Low-Lying Areas of Wazirabad Face Flooding

#WATCH | Low-lying areas of Wazirabad face flooding as river Yamuna overflows and enters a few residential areas of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/bVXYWD0xIu — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Heavy Traffic Congestion Around Shastri Park Area

#WATCH | Delhi | Heavy traffic congestion witnessed this morning, in the area around Shastri Park, amid severe water-logging and traffic diversions in different parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/rkWjbxiUvX — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Delhi Traffic Alert

Traffic Alert Due to the rising water levels of Yamuna river, the traffic coming from Shahdara on GT road towards ISBT, Kashmere Gate has been diverted from Seelampur T-point via Keshav Chowk - Karkardooma Court - Road No. 57- NH-24. Commuters are advised to plan their journey… — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)