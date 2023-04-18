Water supply in certain areas of Delhi will be affected in various parts of South Delhi and Northeast Delhi areas, officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said. Taking to social media, the Delhi Jal Board on Monday said that the water supply is likely to be affected in certain areas. It also said that water supply will be available at low pressure till the normal availability of raw water without algae from Murad Nagar. As per reports, the water supply in the national capital will be affected due to floating algae from the upper Ganga canal, Murad Nagar which has been providing raw water to the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant. Delhi: Algae in Raw Water From Upper Ganga Canal Leads To Supply Shortages, Says Jal Board.

Water Supply in the Following Areas Is Likely To Be Affected

Water supply in the following areas is likely to be affected /available at low pressure till normal availability of raw water without algae from Murad Nagar.@attorneybharti #DJB4U #DJBMissionMode #DJBWaterAlert pic.twitter.com/si6RDjdaph — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) April 17, 2023

