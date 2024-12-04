BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister in Mumbai tomorrow, December 5. The oath taking ceremony will take place at around 5:30 PM at Azad Maidan, thus marking marking his third term in the role. An official invite of the swearing-in ceremony with Devendra Fadnavis mentioned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra has also been released by state government. Earlier, Fadnavis was unanimously elected as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party. Devendra Fadnavis Set To Be Next Maharashtra CM; Elected as Leader of BJP Legislative Party (Watch Video).

Official Invitation Card of Swearing-In Ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis Goes Viral

Official invitation card of swearing-in ceremony with Devendra Fadnavis mentioned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra released by state government. (Pic: Team of Devendra Fadnavis) pic.twitter.com/WPCtLIjJye — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

