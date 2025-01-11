A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a man allegedly killed his live-in partner and hid her body in a refrigerator. The incident came to light when a newly moved-in tenant discovered the body of a woman in a refrigerator while cleaning the rented accommodation in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Friday, January 10. During the investigation, cops said that they found the woman's body in a fridge in Vrindavan Dham Colony. They also learned that a man named Balbir Rajput had rented the house and discovered the woman's body while cleaning it. Before Rajpur, a man named Sanjay, a resident of Ujjain, used to stay in the house. It was also learned that a woman named Pratibha, alias Pinky, used to live with Sanjay. Neighbours told cops that the woman was not seen after March 2024. During interrogation, Sanjay confessed to his crime and told cops that he had been in a live-in relationship with Pratibha for five years. He also told police officials that he kept Pratibha in Ujjain for about three years before renting a house in Dewas. The accused also told cops that he and his associate strangulated the woman to death as she was pressuring him for marriage. After killing her, the accused kept her body in the refrigerator. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Decomposed Body of Woman Found in Fridge in Dewas District, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Decomposed Body of Woman Found in Fridge in Dewas

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh: A woman's dead body was found in a house in Vrindavan Dham Colony. The body was found inside a fridge in a locked room. Police are investigating the matter pic.twitter.com/JO2z4NKN9D — IANS (@ians_india) January 10, 2025

Accused Arrested from Ujjain

