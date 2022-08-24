The district magistrate in Jammu has ordered the implementation of section 144CrPC in and around all four Tawi bridges banning the local public from holding rallies, protests or dharnas and making speeches in the territory. The section would reportedly come into force on August 24 and is likely to remain for at least 2 months.

Check ANI's tweet:

DM Jammu orders implementation of section 144 CrPC in & around all four Tawi bridges in Jammu, banning the general public from holding rallies, protests or dharnas & making speeches. The section to come into force on Aug 24, to remain in force for two months — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)