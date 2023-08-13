Prasad Nagarkar, a social media influencer and jeweller from Pune, was detained on Saturday for hitting a dog with his Lamborghini on August 5 near Goodluck Chowk on FC Road. Later he was subsequently freed on bail. On Saturday, we detained him based on the CCTV video, eyewitness testimony, and the car identification number indicated in the FIR. Additionally, we seized his automobile, Senior Inspector Vipin Hasabnis of the Deccan Gymkhana police told TOI. Animal Cruelty in UP: Sleeping Street Dogs Crushed to Death by Dumber Truck in Dadri, Police React as Graphic Video Surfaces Online (Viewer Discretion Advised).

Dog Crushed to Death in Pune Video

DON was a 7yr old sterilized male dog And very close to the feeders Vikram Jadhav and Jayesh Tanna. He lost his precious life An FIR has been registered at Decan police station Justice for Don!! case-pune,culprit - @prasad.nagarkar He's apparently the owner of Nagarkar jewelers pic.twitter.com/zwYieVLlvU — voiceforanimals11 (@gsoreason11) August 10, 2023

In the wake of a distressing incident in Pune, where the heartless act of running over a dog by Prasad Nagarkar, an affluent businessman, has ignited a fervent discussion. This incident raises a concerning question - can wealth overshadow compassion and humanity? The incident… pic.twitter.com/W4Q5eSIirV — Zeenat Shabrin (@ShabrinZeenat) August 12, 2023

