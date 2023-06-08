In Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar district, there is tremendous anger among locals of Jarcha village over the death of four dogs after being crushed by a dumper truck. According to reports, an unknown dumper crushed 4 stray dogs sleeping on the roadside near Dadri police station area. Informing about the incident on Thursday, the police said that cognizance has been taken of the incident and the matter is being investigated. Several people have shared a video on social media in which remains of dogs can be seen scattered on the road after the accident. Karnataka: Man Booked For Crushing Street Dog Under Car Wheels in Bengaluru.

Sleeping Street Dogs Crushed to Death by Dumber Truck in UP:

UP Police React:

प्रकरण थाना दादरी पुलिस के संज्ञान में है, जॉच/आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) June 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)