A video of a horrific act of animal cruelty has sparked outrage on social media. The video shows a young man from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi tying a stray dog to a pole and beating it to death with a stick. He did not stop hitting the dog’s head until it stopped breathing. The cruel incident occurred in Simraha village in the Sadar Bazaar area of Jhansi district. The young man claimed that he killed the dog because it had eaten some of his goats. The police have taken notice of the video and are looking for the perpetrator of the crime. Dog Thrashed in Uttar Pradesh: Eight Booked in Lucknow For Hitting Stray Dog With Bricks and Stones.

Dog Murdered in Jhansi

