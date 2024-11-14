Dolly Chaiwala, a popular Instagram influencer, made a surprise appearance at a BJP meeting in Nagpur on November 14, sparking speculation about his political affiliations. In a post on X, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya shared pictures from the event, where Chaiwala was seen interacting with BJP leaders, including Vijayvargiya and the party's Maharashtra Assembly candidate, Krishna Khopde. The gathering, which focused on mobilising workers for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, saw enthusiastic participation from party members. The images quickly went viral, raising questions about Chaiwala’s potential political alignment with the BJP. While there’s no official confirmation of him joining the party, the stage-sharing moment has ignited widespread discussions. Dolly Chaiwala Charges INR 5 Lakh For Events and Demands Luxury Hotels, Reveals Kuwait Vlogger (Watch Viral Video).

Dolly Chaiwala and BJP Leaders Share Stage in Nagpur

नागपुर पूर्व विधानसभा क्षेत्र में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के पन्ना प्रमुख एवं पन्ना समिति के कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बैठक कर महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के संबंध में चर्चा की। जोश से भरे कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाजपा की महाविजय के लिए प्राण प्रण से जुटने का संकल्प लिया। इस अवसर पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी… pic.twitter.com/pwOHDG4Q3M — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) November 13, 2024

Dolly Chaiwala Appears on Stage at BJP Event

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)