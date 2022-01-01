Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr. Pradeep Vyas on Friday warned that the state may report a total of 2 lakh active COVID-19 cases by the 3rd week of January. "Don't be lulled by the narrative that 3rd wave/Omicron wave is mild & not fatal. It's equally fatal for those who are not vaccinated & have comorbidities. So please improve vaccination coverage & save lives." Dr. Pradeep Vyas added.

