Due to the occasion of Chhath Puja, the Delhi Government has declared November 19 as Dry Day. An official statement released by Commissioner of Excise, Government of Delhi on Friday, November 17 read, “19th November to be 'Dry Day' in Delhi on the occasion of Chhath Puja.” However, hotels with L-15 licenses can serve alcohol. L-15/L-15F license empowers the hotel for service of Indian Liquor/foreign liquor to the residents in their rooms. Dry Day Today for Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Alcohol Will Not Be Served in Pubs, Liquor Bars and Restaurants Nationwide, Get Full List of Dry Day Dates of the Year.

Dry Day in Delhi on November 19

19th November to be 'Dry Day' in Delhi on the occasion of Chhath Puja: Commissioner of Excise, Government of Delhi issues order pic.twitter.com/5eSrbhaECy — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

