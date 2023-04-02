An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Fayzabad in Afghanistan today (April 2), National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. It further stated that the tremor was felt at around 4:33 pm. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Hits Balochistan Province; Three Killed, Five Injured.

Earthquake in Fayzabad

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 hits Fayzabad in Afghanistan: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

