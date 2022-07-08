The government on Friday issued emergency helpline numbers following the cloudburst that happened in the lower reaches of the Amarnath cave in J&K. 15 bodies have been recovered till now and around three dozen missing as several tents were washed away due to flash floods. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue operations.

Check Helpline Numbers:

Emergency helpline numbers are active in view of the cloudburst that happened today in the lower reaches of the Amarnath cave in J&K NDRF: 011-23438252, 011-23438253 Kashmir Divisional Helpline: 0194-2496240 Shrine Board Helpline: 0194-2313149 pic.twitter.com/dpaLzFFKT8 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

