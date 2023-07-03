The Government of India took to social media and urged people to report online financial fraud and any cybercrime at cybercrime.gov.in. The government said that Cyber criminals are using Google Ads and Facebook Ads to promote dubious job and investment schemes. The government also gave an example where an ad about a pencil reselling business is shown. The Cyber Dost handle of the Government said that these job offers are not opportunities for employment but scams run by online fraudsters. Cyber Attack: Govt Warns Against Large-Scale Phishing Attacks Using COVID-19 As Bait to Steal Personal and Financial Information.

