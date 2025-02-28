Ghaziabad police have arrested a woman, Jyoti Sagar, for repeatedly filing false rape and assault cases, including against her husband and his friends. Recently the woman had alleged that she was gang-raped in moving car and the accused had tried to insert bottle in her private parts. Earlier, she accused her husband, Vikas Tyagi, of rape in June 2024, claiming he deceived her with false marriage promises. However, she later retracted her statements in court. In August 2024, she filed another complaint, alleging that Vikas’s brother-in-law, Vikrant Tyagi, and friend, Deepak Chauhan, threatened her to change her statement. Strangely, she later submitted a letter requesting no action. On January 23, 2025, she again accused her husband and his friend Vaibhav Chauhan of forcing her to sign false statements at gunpoint. Police investigations, including call records and CCTV footage, proved her allegations false. Medical reports did not confirm any sexual assault, and she had self-inflicted injuries using chemicals. Suspecting a property dispute, police arrested her and sent her to jail. Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped in Moving Car, Claims Accused Tried To Insert Bottle in Her Private Parts; Police Begin Investigation.

Fake Rape Case Busted in Ghaziabad

ये है ज्योति सागर। इसने दीपक चौहान, रोबिन चौहान सहित 3 युवकों पर कार में गैंगरेप करने, नशीला इंजेक्शन लगाने, बॉडी पर केमिकल डालने और प्राइवेट पार्ट में बोतल घुसाने की FIR गाजियाबाद, UP में कराई। पुलिस जांच में सारे आरोप झूठे निकले। पुलिस का दावा– "महिला का अपने पति से विवाद है।… pic.twitter.com/drsjUi4gN1 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 28, 2025

