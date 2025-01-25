A tragic hit-and-run incident in Faridabad has claimed the life of a college student and left two others seriously injured. The students were returning home after an exam when a speeding black Scorpio mowed them down. The horrific accident’s aftermath was captured on video and has gone viral on social media. The driver fled the scene, leaving the three students unconscious on the road. While one succumbed to injuries, the other two are undergoing treatment. Police have launched an investigation to locate the absconding driver. Accident Caught on Camera in Satara: 1 Dead, 4 Others Severely Injured After Speeding Car Loses Control, Rams Into Them in Maharashtra, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

