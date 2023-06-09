Fire broke out at a hospital for newborns in Vaishali Colony, New Delhi on Friday. According to initial reports, nine fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. All 20 newborns were safely rescued by Delhi Fire Service and shifted to nearby hospitals. Further details are awaited. Greater Noida Fire: Blaze Due To Short Circuit in Toyota Pavilion at Auto Expo 2023 (Watch Video).

Fire Erupts in Hospital for Newborns in Vaishali Colony

Delhi | Fire broke out at a hospital for newborns in Vaishali Colony, New Delhi. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot. All 20 newborns were safely rescued by Delhi Fire Service and shifted to nearby hospitals. — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

