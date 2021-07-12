Heavy rainfall in Dharamshala leading to flash floods has wreaked havoc in the area. Bhagsu Nag in Dharamshala is also seen flash floods due to the heavy rainfall. There has also been a surge in the water level of Bhagsunag nullah. Visuals from the area show that the streets are flooded with water flowing in high intensity. Manhi river is also raging post the heavy downpour. Scroll down to watch videos from the area:

Owing to heavy rainfall, flash floods hit Bhagsu Nag in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala. Watch visuals here:

The water level is Bhagsunag nullah witnessing a surge post heavy rainfall in the area:

Surge in water level of Bhagsunag nullah in #Dharamshala following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/il1IHhbjZW — TOIChandigarh (@TOIChandigarh) July 12, 2021

Flash floods in Bhagsu Nag:

#WATCH Flash flood in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala due to heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh (Video credit: SHO Mcleodganj Vipin Chaudhary) ANI pic.twitter.com/hj4SFiIPz9 — OTV (@otvnews) July 12, 2021

As Manjhi River Rages After Heavy Rainfall, 10 Shops Damaged in Dharamshala:

#WATCH Around 10 shops damaged as Manjhi River rages following heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala pic.twitter.com/m98H2O6Ank — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

