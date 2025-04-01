A violent brawl erupted during the final match of the Uttareshwar Cup football tournament in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Sunday, March 30. The match between traditional rivals Patakadali Taalim Mandal and Shri Shivaji Tarun Mandal escalated into a physical altercation between players. The situation quickly spiraled out of control as spectators joined the fray, prompting the police to use mild lathi-charge to restore order. The incident caused tension in the surrounding area, leaving the ground in a state of chaos. Pune Bar Brawl: 2 Groups Clash Inside Bar, Break Beer Bottles on Each Other’s Heads in Mundhwa; Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Football Match Brawl in Kolhapur

