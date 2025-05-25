A 58-year-old sub-inspector, Veerendra Mishra, tragically died when the roof of the ACP office in Ankur Vihar collapsed during a severe storm around 2am on Sunday. Mishra, a dedicated officer from Etawah who began his career as a constable, was working late and had fallen asleep at the office. The building, formerly a police chowki, was repurposed as the ACP office due to lack of space after the Ankur Vihar police station and circle were sanctioned in March 2023. The storm’s impact caused the roof to give way, fatally injuring Mishra. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse and identify any lapses in structural safety. His death has deeply saddened the police community. Jaunpur Hit-and-Run: Cop Dies After Being Run Over by Cattle Smugglers During High-Speed Chase in UP; 2 Arrested, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Ghaziabad Cop Dies As ACP Office Collapses

VIDEO | Ghaziabad: Roof of ACP office collapsed in Ankur Vihar due to heavy storm and rain. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)#Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/Vf7HBs9t7W — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 25, 2025

