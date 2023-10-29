A first-year B.Tech student in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district tried to fend off bike-borne miscreants who had stolen her mobile phone on Friday, October 27, but she ended up with significant head injuries and is currently in critical condition. According to authorities, the incident took place on the Webcity flyover within the jurisdiction of the Masuri Police Station. When the police came to know about the crime, they swung into action. During a check-in operation near Govindpur's Max Hospital, authorities discovered two accused were travelling on a bike. The two accused attempted to run away when the on-duty officers attempted to apprehend them. When the accused started shooting at the police, the cops retaliated by firing bullets, injuring one of the accused. After being struck by a police bullet while riding the bike, one of the suspects fell from the bike. The suspect was shot in the leg, and the police had him in custody. But according to authorities, the second suspect, who was riding a pillion, was able to flee via the woodland area in the dark. Mobile Snatching Caught on Camera: Thief Snatches Woman's Phone in Noida’s Sector 34, Police Initiates Action After Video Surface Online.

Student Suffers Serious Head Injury After Miscreants Snatch Her Mobile Phone

One Suspect Held, Man Hunt Launched for Another

दिनांक 28.10.2023 को सहायक पुलिस आयुक्त मसूरी के निर्देशन में प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना मसूरी के पर्यवेक्षण में थाना मसूरी पुलिस द्वारा ग्राम मटियाला से ग्राम सिकरोड़ा नई आवादी की ओर जाने वाले कच्चे रास्ते पर बाइक सवार लुटेरे एवं मसूरी पुलिस में हुई मुठभेड़ के दौरान (1/3) pic.twitter.com/zn7N7Ux1GB — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) October 28, 2023

