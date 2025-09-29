A video going viral on social media shows Harsh Chaudhary, the security supervisor at Ajnara's residential society in Ghaziabad, issuing an apology after he asked residents not to hold an RSS "shakha" in the society park. Earlier, a video had surfaced online which showed Harsh Chaudhary confronting residents of the housing society against holding an RSS shakha in Ajnara society's park. Responding to him, an elderly man from the group said, "RSS ko Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi nahi rukwa sake. Aapki haisiyat hi kya hai." Now, Harsh Chaudhary has apologised for the incident. Chaudhary said that he is sorry for the incident. "Was not aware people from RSS were there. I apologise for stopping and disturbing them," he said. Ghaziabad Cricket Match Turns Violent as Wide-Ball Decision Leads to Life-Threatening Attack on Umpire, Victim Beaten With Cricket Bat (Watch Video).

Man Issues Apology for Confronting Residents Over Holding RSS 'Shakha' in Ghaziabad's Ajnara Society Park

"Was not aware people from RSS were there. I apologize for stopping and disturbing them." Harsh Chaudhary, the security supervisor at Ajnara's residential society in Ghaziabad who was seen asking residents to not hold RSS "shakha" in the society park has apologised. https://t.co/sT3EdiQIZy pic.twitter.com/kPfgZ5z1Y2 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)