Go First has announced that its flights will remain grounded for three more days till June 7 due to "operational reasons". The crisis-hit airline had earlier suspended all flights till June 4. The airline announced that a full refund would be issued to the original mode of payment soon. More details are awaited. Go First Salary Hike: Cash-Strapped Airline Offers Pay Raises To Retain Pilots Amid Fund Crunch, Say Reports.

Go First Cancels Flights Till June 7:

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until June 7 are cancelled: Go First pic.twitter.com/H5DeGXO8GF — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

