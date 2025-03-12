A sweet shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda has introduced a special gold-plated Gujiya priced at INR 50,000 per kg ahead of Holi 2025. Shri Gauri Sweets crafted this royal delicacy using premium dry fruits and edible gold and silver. A skilled confectioner from Lucknow was brought in to prepare the exclusive sweet, available only on a made-to-order basis. So far, only 2 kg of the expensive Gujiya has been supplied, with high demand among elite buyers. However, a recent food department investigation found just 650 grams of the gold Gujiya in stock. Holi 2025: Best Places To Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India.

Gonda Sweet Shop Introduces INR 50,000/kg Gold Gujiya

होली पर गुझिया का रेट 50 हजार रुपए किलो। विदेशी ड्राइफ्रूट्स और गोल्ड वर्क से ये गुझिया UP में गोंडा जिले के मिठाई व्यापारी ने बनवाई है। पता नहीं कौन खरीदता होगा? pic.twitter.com/TUKRnKmv04 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)