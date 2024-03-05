A major fire broke out from the stationary goods train at the Kazipet railway station in Telangana's Hanamkonda on Tuesday, March 5. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Passengers at the station expressed tension, and upon alerting the fire department, the engines reached the spot and controlled the fire. A video showing a Goods Train on Fire in Hanamkonda's Kazipet Railway Station has surfaced on social media. Telangana Fire: Blaze Erupts at Pesticides Godown in Nacharam, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Goods Train on Fire in Hanamkonda

