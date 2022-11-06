PM Narendra Modi is overjoyed after successful completion of the mandatory quarantine for Cheetas that were brought here in MP's Kuno National Park here. The Ministry of environment has reportedly got the clearance from ministry of animal husbandry for quarantine clearance of 8 Cheetahs, 2 of which are likely to be released in bigger enclosure for further adaptation of Kuno Habitat.

Watch 2 Cheetahs released in Acclimatization Enclosure:

Great news! Am told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon. I’m also glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy, active and adjusting well. 🐆 pic.twitter.com/UeAGcs8YmJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2022

