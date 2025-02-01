After Maharashtra and West Bengal, another state has reported a case of death due to guillain barre syndrome. Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) has claimed another life, as a 17-year-old girl succumbed to the condition in Assam's Capital. The young girl, who was diagnosed with GBS, passed away due to complications arising from the syndrome, marking a tragic addition to the rising death toll. GBS, a rare neurological disorder, has been causing increasing concern across the state, with several suspected and confirmed cases in recent weeks. Guillain-Barré Syndrome Update: 149 Suspected Cases, 5 Deaths, 124 Confirmed in Maharashtra, 28 Patients on Ventilator Support.

17-Year-Old Girl in Assam Dies of GBS, Adding to Rising Death Toll Across India

