Artists in Gujarat made Rangolis on Sunday at the Ajanta Arts Gallery in Rajkot. About 77 artists participated in the event and made 125 rangolis. The artists used a variety of colours to create portraits of famous sports, Bollywood and other personalities. The artists also made rangoli of Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra, said organizer of the event at Ajanta Arts Gallery, Harish Baldia.

Gujarat | 77 artists made 125 rangolis at an art gallery in Rajkot The artists used a variety of colours to create portraits of famous personalities like Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra: Haresh Badlia, organizer of the event, at Ajanta Arts Gallery [23.10] pic.twitter.com/pfga7Mo9OL — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)