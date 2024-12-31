As India gears up to celebrate the arrival of New Year 2025, Vadodara police in Gujarat have ramped up efforts to ensure safety during the festivities. Officers carried out field sobriety tests on drivers, ensuring road safety as festivities began on December 31. A video shared by IANS shows police officers making individuals walk along a straight white line to assess if they were under the influence of alcohol. This proactive measure is part of a larger initiative to curb road accidents and ensure a safe transition into the New Year. Gujarat Constable Saves Passenger’s Life After He Falls While Trying to Board Moving Train at Vapi Railway Station, Heroic Act Caught on Camera.

Vadodara Police Conduct Sobriety Tests on Drivers for Drink and Drive Checks

Vadodara, Gujarat: Police conducted drink and drive checks with field sobriety tests ahead of New Year celebrations pic.twitter.com/HV50O7kBtL — IANS (@ians_india) December 31, 2024

