Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will be launched today in India. The smartphone will feature a 6.78-inch display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Note 50s 5G+ will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor. The device may come with a 64MP main camera and a 13MP front sensor. It may be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ price in India is expected to be around INR 20,000. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Sale Starts on April 23; Know Everything About Galaxy M56 5G Launched in India.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ To Launch Today in India

Time to redefine photography! The Infinix #Note50s5G is the Slimmest Curved Phone with a 64MP Sony IMX682 Dual Camera. Time to unleash the hidden photographer in you. 📸 Launching on 18th April. Stay tuned. Check it out: https://t.co/Ga2nLcJSX6#NOTEkaro pic.twitter.com/xiNrCu9nfV — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) April 15, 2025

