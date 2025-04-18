In a bizarre attempt to gain social media fame, a man in Bengaluru was arrested after he filmed an Instagram reel while calmly sipping tea on a chair placed in the middle of Magadi Road, surrounded by speeding vehicles. The video, shot on April 12, quickly went viral and caught the attention of Bengaluru Police. Authorities tracked the man down and arrested him for endangering public safety and performing stunts on public roads. Sharing the incident on X, police warned, “Taking tea time to the traffic line will brew you a hefty fine, not fame!” Officials have reiterated that such reckless behaviour is a punishable offence and legal action will be taken to deter similar acts. Reels Craze Turns Fatal in Uttarkashi: Woman Drowns in Ganga While Filming Social Media Reel at Manikarnika Ghat; Video of Tragic Incident Surfaces.

Bengaluru Man Arrested for Sipping Tea in Middle of Busy Road

Taking tea time to the traffic line will brew you a hefty fine, not fame !!! BEWARE BCP is watching you#police #awareness #weserveandprotect #stayvigilant pic.twitter.com/5A8aCJuuNc — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 17, 2025

