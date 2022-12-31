Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to social media to condole the loss of lives in a road accident that took place in Gujarat's Navsari. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Navsari. My thoughts are with bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon." PM Modi also said that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased while those injured would be given Rs 50,000. According to reports, the incident took place late night on Friday when an SUV collided with a luxury bus near Reshma village of the Navsari district. At least nine people were killed and 25 others injured in the incident. Gujarat Road Accident: Nine Killed, 25 Injured After SUV Collides With Luxury Bus in Navsari District.

Check Tweet:

Gujarat | Pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Navsari. My thoughts are with bereaved families.I hope the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased.Those injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/7A2cvOCoR2 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

