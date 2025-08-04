A shocking road accident was caught on CCTV in Gujarat’s Patan district on Saturday, August 2, around 1:40 PM. The footage shows a cyclist taking a sudden U-turn from behind a tractor trolley, just as a speeding auto-rickshaw approaches from the opposite direction. Unable to stop in time, the rickshaw collides with the bicycle, causing it to overturn violently. The rickshaw driver and passengers were flung onto the road, while the cyclist also sustained minor injuries. Bystanders quickly rushed to help the injured and brought the situation under control. All individuals involved reportedly suffered only minor injuries. Car Racing Turns Fatal in Bhavnagar: 2 Dead, 2 Others Injured As Policeman’s Son Rams Speeding Vehicle Into Pedestrians in Gujarat; Video Surfaces.

Rickshaw Hits Cycle, Topples in Gujarat’s Patan

Accidental collision between rickshaw and bicycle in #Patan. The cyclist was suddenly trying to cross the road when the rickshaw and bicycle collided, causing the rickshaw to overturn. The passengers in the rickshaw and the cyclist suffered minor injuries.#Gujarat #Accident pic.twitter.com/DRQkJAeJe1 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 4, 2025

