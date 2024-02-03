A disturbing incident has emerged from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, where a tailor was brutally assaulted by a young man with an iron rod. The tailor was reportedly attacked for playing the Hanuman Chalisa at his shop. A video of the incident, which has surfaced on the internet, shows the young man launching a relentless attack on the tailor with slaps, punches, and an iron rod. The tailor can be seen attempting to escape the assailant’s grip, but the attack continues unabated. Another individual appears in the footage, but it remains unclear whether he intervened to rescue the tailor. The victim, who was playing the Hanuman Chalisa at the time of the attack, alleges that his religious practices were the cause of the assault, suggesting they caused discomfort to some individuals with differing beliefs. The attackers fled the scene following the incident. Local police have reportedly arrested three people in connection with the assault. Hapur Toll Plaza Brawl Video: Dispute Over Toll Fees Turns Violent as People Hit Each Other With Sticks; Viral Clip Surfaces.

Gujarat Viral Video (Disturbing Visuals)

Update: A total of 3 arrests have been arrested in the deadly attack on tailor Mahendra Chauhan in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. https://t.co/FP4Q2ax0M1 — Treeni (@_treeni) February 3, 2024

