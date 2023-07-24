The Supreme Court has ordered a stay on the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex until 5 pm on July 26. The High Court's previous order will not be enforced during this period, and the mosque committee is directed to approach the High Court for further proceedings. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: ASI Team in Varanasi to Begin Scientific Survey of Masjid Complex Tomorrow, Report To Be Submitted by August 4.

Supreme Court Stays Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Till July 26

Gyanvapi case | Supreme Court says no ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex till 5 pm, July 26th. High Court order shall not be enforced till 26th July. In the meantime, the mosque committee shall move High Court. pic.twitter.com/MMm9Xw1W3Q — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

