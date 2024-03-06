The Calcutta High Court observed that the West Bengal Police have played ‘hide and seek’ in the Sandeshkhali matter on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The court has asked the state police to handover Sandeshkhali accused Shahjahan Sheikh to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The accused is a highly political influencer. The investigation should be handed over to CBI and the custody of the accused by 4:15 pm today, the court said. Sandeshkhali Violence: Arrest Sheikh Shajahan, Calcutta High Court to Police; TMC Says He Will Be Arrested in Seven Days

Calcutta HC Asks West Bengal Police to Handover Shahjahan Sheikh to CBI

