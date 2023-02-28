A farmer climbed a water tank with a petrol bottle in Goluwala Sihagan village on Tuesday. The farmer was identified as Khetpal of the village. "He was protesting by threatening to break govt drain for the action taken against those who damaged irrigation channel of his farm in a 2019 case, said Bhajan Lal, SHO Goluwala. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Approves Over Rs 147 Crore To Establish ‘Rajiv Gandhi Centre for IT Development and E-Governance’ in Jaipur.

Farmer Climbs Water Tank:

