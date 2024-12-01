In a disturbing incident in Moradabad's Chakkar Ki Milak area, a woman constable was harassed and assaulted by a group of men. The victim, a police constable, reported that a young man on a bike demanded she allow him to start his bike by putting pressure on her. When she resisted, the man and his two accomplices physically assaulted her. The police are investigating the incident, and efforts are being made to identify the suspects. The woman constable, shaken by the attack, has filed a formal complaint. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits involved in the incident. Moradabad Shocker: School Principal Shot Dead by 2 Bike-Borne Assailants, UP Police Respond After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Woman Constable Harassed and Assaulted in Chakkar Ki Milak Area

