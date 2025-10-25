In a horrifying case of blind faith from Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, a 10-year-old boy who died from a snake bite was kept at home for 4 days as his family tried to bring him back to life through black magic. The incident took place in Itarni village under Hasayan police station limits on October 20, 2025. After doctors at a local hospital declared young Kapil dead, his family refused to accept the verdict. They called several tantriks (faith healers) who performed rituals and incantations, even exhuming the boy’s body after burial to continue their attempts. Villagers say the family kept trying for four days before finally informing the police on October 24. Authorities have recovered the body and ordered a postmortem as investigation continues. ‘Black Magic’ Ritual in Kolhapur: Panic Engulfs in Maharashtra Village As Youths Caught on Camera Performing Occult Practices, Video Goes Viral.

Family Performs Black Magic for 4 Days to Revive Boy Dead from Snake Bite

यूपी– हाथरस जिले में सांप के काटने से 10 साल के बच्चे कपिल की मौत हुई। जिंदा करने की आस में परिवारवाले 3 दिन उस पर झाड़–फूंक करवाते रहे। लाश पर पेड़ की डाल मारते रहे। 3 दिन बाद जब बच्चे के शरीर में कोई हलचल नहीं हुई तो पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। पुलिस ने शव पोस्टमार्टम को भेजा। pic.twitter.com/aMWbbMF5au — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) October 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

