The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently refused to protect a married man living with another woman, saying "it may constitute bigamy". The high court observed that a person living "a lustful and adulterous" life without obtaining a divorce from an earlier spouse may be held liable for the offence of bigamy under Section 494 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The high court bench of Justice Kuldeep Tiwari observed while declining to order police protection for a live-in couple. The court also noted that the man was still married to another woman and had a two-year-old daughter. HC on Live-In Relationship: Punjab and Haryana High Court Dismisses Petition by Married Man and Divorced Woman Living Together, Orders to Pay Rs 25,000 to Man’s Wife.

HC on Bigamy:

