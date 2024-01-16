A man who reportedly told a married woman and her former husband that he would marry her once their divorce was finalised is now facing rape charges, according to an order from the Delhi High Court. According to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, the charges in this case seemed to be a "twin promise of marriage" since the man had promised to take care of the woman’s children out of wedlock in addition to assuring the woman and her ex-husband that he would marry her post her divorce. The woman and her then husband divorced by consent due to his promise. Furthermore, the victim allegedly had a sexual contact with the accused based on this promise, the court added. HC on False Promise of Marriage: Andhra Pradesh High Court Quashes Rape Case Against Man, Says ‘No Wise Woman Would be Under Misconception of Fake Promise of Marriage for Two Years’.

HC on False Promise of Marriage

