The Allahabad High Court recently denied relief to a man who has been accused of abusing Goddess Durga on WhatsApp. "No Unfettered Right To Freedom Of Expression", the court said during the hearing. The Allahabad HC observed that the right to freedom of expression comes with its own set of special responsibilities and duties. The court also stated that the right to freedom does not enable citizens the right to speak without responsibility nor does it grant an unfettered licence for every possible use of language. The court made the observation while refusing to quash a chargesheet filed against a person identified as Dr Shiv Sidharth under Sections 295A IPC and Section 67 of the I.T Act, 2008. HC on Rape Victim Girl's Kundali: Allahabad High Court Asks Lucknow University Astrology Dept To Step In After Accused Refuses To Marry Woman for Being a 'Mangalik'.

