The Karnataka High Court recently upheld the principles of the Holy Quran, emphasising the husband's responsibility to care for his wife and children, particularly if they have disabilities. The court's decision came as it rejected a petition filed by a Muslim man who opposed a maintenance award granted by a family court in favour of his estranged wife and children. HC on Sex Refusal by Husband: Denying Physical Relationship to Wife Cruelty Under Hindu Marriage Act, Not Under IPC Section 498A, Says Karnataka High Court.

HC on Husband Duty To Look After Wife-Children:

