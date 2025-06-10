Today, June 10, the Karnataka High Court quashed proceedings initiated against a man who was accused of wrongfully holding a cat named Daisy belonging to the complainant in his house. The single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna quashed the proceedings while allowing the petition filed by Taha Husain, who was charged for offences punishable under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), on the complaint filed by Nikitha Anjana Iyer. It is learnt that the petitioner had moved the high court seeking quashing of proceedings in C.C.No.13477/2022, pending before the IV ACJ and JMFC, Anekal, Bengaluru. While pronouncing the order, the Karnataka High Court said, "Petition is allowed and the proceedings stand quashed. It further added, "Cat named Daisy has driven everyone crazy." It was claimed that the cat named Daisy, owned by the complainant, went missing as it jumped from wall to wall of the houses adjacent to it. ‘Were SOPs Followed?’: Karnataka High Court Seeks Report on Details of Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede During RCB IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations in Bengaluru.

Court Quashes Case Against Man Booked for Wrongfully Holding Missing Cat

