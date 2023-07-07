The Delhi High Court has recently raised concerns regarding a troubling trend observed in cases of sexual assault while hearing a plea to quash a first information report (FIR) lodged by the Delhi Police in 2021 for rape and other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). It has come to the court's attention that some accused individuals are resorting to marrying the survivors in an apparent attempt to evade criminal charges. The court noted that once the case is dismissed or bail is obtained, they promptly abandon the survivor. HC on Rape Survivor's Abortion: Chhattisgarh High Court Says Compelling Woman To Continue 'Unwanted Pregnancy' Violates Fundamental Rights, Allows Medical Termination of Pregnancy to Minor Rape Victim.

HC on Rape Accused Marrying Victim:

