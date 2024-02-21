The Calcutta High Court issued a warning on Tuesday, February 20, about unjustly accusing pregnant inmates of West Bengal prisons or correctional facilities in court, as this might damage their dignity and image. Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Gaurang Kanth noted that such women should not be subjected to any "secondary victimisation" through the legal system. Notably, there had recently been a stir about a petition filed by an amicus curiae before the High Court alleging that women incarcerated in West Bengal were getting pregnant while serving their sentences. Following the High Court, this claim was also duly noted by the Supreme Court. But as time went on, the Supreme Court was told that the majority of the female inmates had already become pregnant when they were sent to the prisons. HC on Prisoners Getting Pregnant: Calcutta High Court Says 'Issue Is Serious' After Being Informed About Women Prisoners in Custody Getting Pregnant While in Jail.

HC on Pregnant Woman Prisoners

