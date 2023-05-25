Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Thursday said that he will be attending the inauguration of the new building of Parliament House. "That magnificent building was built with the tax money of the people of the country," Gowda said. Taking a swipe at the BJP and RSS, Gowda added, "It belongs to the country. It is not BJP or RSS office." Telugu Desam Party To Attend New Parliament Building Inauguration on May 28, Chandrababu Naidu Congratulates PM Narendra Modi.

It Belongs to the Country

"I will be attending the inauguration of the new building of Parliament House. That magnificent building was built with the tax money of the people of the country. It belongs to the country. It is not BJP or RSS office," says HD Deve Gowda JD(S) supremo and former PM. (file… pic.twitter.com/Bj1YkKJD9l — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)