Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished for speedy recovery of PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraba who has been hospitalised in Ahmedabad. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, “The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi (100) was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital following health issues. Heeraba Modi Health Update: PM Narendra Modi’s Mother Stable, Says UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad

Check Tweet:

एक मां और बेटे के बीच का प्यार अनन्त और अनमोल होता है। मोदी जी, इस कठिन समय में मेरा प्यार और समर्थन आपके साथ है। मैं आशा करता हूं आपकी माताजी जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हो जाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2022

