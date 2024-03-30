Kalpana Soren, the wife of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, meets Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Arvind Kejriwal, in Delhi. Kalpana Soren arrived in Delhi to participate in the INDIA group rally on Sunday, March 31. Arvind Kejriwal’s Wife, Sunita Kejriwal Launches WhatsApp Campaign ‘Kejriwal Ko Aashirwaad’ Day After Delhi CM’s Custody Extended Till April 1.

Kalpana Soren Meets Sunita Kejriwal

#WATCH | Kalpana Soren, the wife of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former CM Hemant Soren meets Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/SVLAkLCpbW — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

