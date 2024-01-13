Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the birth centenary celebrations of 'Aai Shree Sonal Ma' in Gujarat’s Junagadh via video conferencing on Saturday, January 13, 2024. PM Modi said during his address, “Aai Shree Sonal Maa's entire life was dedicated to the country and the welfare of the people.” Aai Shree Sonal Maa would have been extremely happy as we conduct the 'pran prathistha' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, he further added. PM Modi Shares Atal Setu Inauguration Highlight Video, Gives Glimpse of India's Longest Sea Bridge, a Pioneering Project That Will Transform Infrastructure in Mumbai.

PM Modi Addresses Birth Centenary Celebrations of 'Aai Shree Sonal Ma'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Aai Shree Sonal Maa's entire life was dedicated to the country and the welfare of the people." https://t.co/LdpL8tUvPG pic.twitter.com/7hVc5rvV2H — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

VIDEO | "Aai Shree Sonal Maa would have been extremely happy as we conduct the 'pran prathistha' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. On this occasion, I urge everyone to light a 'Shree Ram Jyoti' in your houses on January 22," says PM @narendramodi, virtually addressing the… pic.twitter.com/rkppIgxtUd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)